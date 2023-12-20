Police bring festive cheer to Walsall communities.

The Walsall Partnerships team have co-ordinated a Christmas food and toy collection for families in the area.

Staff donated food and toys and winter items such as hats and gloves. Tesco Extra in Walsall got in on the act by donating food and toys.

All the items have now been taken to the Brownhills Community Association food bank and will be distributed to families in need in the area.

The Willenhall neighbourhood team also made up a number of hampers which will be distributed to local families in the surrounding area

Nigel Anderson, from Brownhills Community Association, said: “We would like to thank officers and staff at Walsall Police and Tesco Extra Walsall for their generosity. There are many families who struggle this Christmas and these donations will make a real difference to them.”

Zena Hands, Walsall Partnerships early help officer, said: “It’s been a great team effort. Officers and staff from across Walsall LPA have been very generous and we would like to thank Tesco Extra in Walsall for their generosity as well.

“We hope this will bring some festive cheer to those in need the most in our communities this Christmas.”