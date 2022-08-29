Feed a Family: As the cost of living rises, local foodbanks are starting to run low - This is how you can help!

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 08/08/2022..Pics in Telford at telford Crisis Support of Opperations Manager: Simon Lellow, where stocks are running low and they are in need of donations.. Christine Endean and Gary Price from The Well food bank, Stafford Road, Wolverhampton.

We normally ask for donations to help foodbanks at Christmas, when demand traditionally rises and stocks start to fall.

But many collection points have explained how they are already starting to struggle, even though we are still enjoying the warm weather on an August bank holiday.

It comes as the cost of living crisis deepens, with warnings of inflation in coming months rising to 18 per cent.

Foodbanks say many people will not cope with the winter months as grocery prices rise and fuel bills spiral following last week’s increase in the energy price cap.

Caroline Price of The Well foodbank in the Black Country said: “The phone just hasn’t stopped ringing and we’ve had to limit how many deliveries and how many referrals we take each day because of the number of drivers we have. We just know the demand is rising.”

House of Bread in Stafford says it is also seeing soaring demand, with people fearing a rise in bills. Volunteers there say they are increasingly hearing from people who say they cannot afford both to eat and to heat their home.

Politicians have backed our campaign. MP Michael Fabricant said: “I heartily endorse this endeavour from the Express & Star.”

Below is a list of foodbanks that help hundreds of families each week, and below that is a list of the kind of things you should buy if you want to help:

FOODBANKS

Black Country Foodbank

The Storehouse, Albion Street, Brierley Hill, DY5 3EE. Open Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm. Telephone: 01384 671250. Website: blackcountryfoodbank.org.uk. Deadline for Christmas food is December 3.

The Well

Unit 16, Wulfrun Trading Estate, Stafford Road, Wolverhampton WV10 6HH. Open Tuesday to Friday 8.30am to 1pm. Please call 01902 256523 before you deliver. Sainsbury’s in Wombourne, Perton and Wednesfield have donation points as well as Asda in Wolverhampton. Website: thewellwolverhampton.co.uk.

Harvest Community Food Bank

New Testament Church of God, New Trust Centre, 1 Wolverhampton Road (on the corner of Woden Road & Wolverhampton Road), Heath Town, Wolverhampton, WV10 0PD Telephone: 01902 453190. Email: info@ntcgharvesttemple.org.uk. Website: ntcgharvesttemple.org.uk. Open Fridays between 3.30pm and 4.30pm. Referral is not necessary but proof of address is required.

Good Shepherd Ministry, Wolverhampton

Food and toiletries can be donated at Sainsbury’s in Chapel Ash. If you have a large number of items to donate, call 01902 399955 to arrange delivery or collection. Website: gsmwolverhampton.org.uk.

Excel Church Food Bank

Wolverhampton Street, Bilston, WV14 0LT. 01902 402273. Open Monday to Wednesday, 9am to 5pm. excelchurch.org.uk/foodparcel.

Bilston Community Shop CIC

25A Market Way, Bilston, WV14 0DR. Open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays 9am to 2.30pm. Telephone: 07361 557009. Opening date TBC

Cannock and District Food Bank

Coniston Hall, Cecil Street, Chadsmoor, WS11 5HD. Open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 3pm. Telephone: 01543 422394. Website: cannockdistrict.foodbank.org.uk.

Rugeley Food Bank

Rugeley Community Centre, Burnthill Lane, Rugeley, WS15 2HX. Open Monday to Friday 9am to 4pm. Tesco also have a collection point, as do most Rugeley churches. Telephone: 07528 447504. Website: rugeley.foodbank.org.uk.

Walsall North Food Bank

Pelsall Methodist Church, Chapel Street. Open Tuesdays, 11am to 1pm, and Fridays 1pm to 3pm. Telephone: 07582 869895. Website: walsallnorth.foodbank.org.uk

Bloxwich and Blakenall Food Bank

Blakenall Village Centre, Thames Road, Blakenall, Walsall, WS3 1LZ. Open Thursdays 11am to 1pm. Telephone: 07747 301374. Website: bloxwichblakenall.foodbank.org.uk.

Great Barr Food Bank

St Bernard’s Church, Broome Avenue Great Barr B43 5AL. Open Fridays 12pm to 3pm. Telephone: 0121 3575399. Website: greatbarr.foodbank.org.uk.

Smethwick Food Bank

Holy Trinity Church, Church Hill Street, Smethwick, B67 7AH. Tuesdays and Fridays, 12pm to 2pm. Telephone: 0121 5170141. Website: smethwick.foodbank.org.uk.

Quinton and Oldbury Food Bank

St Boniface Church, Quinton Road West, Quinton, B32 2QD. Open Wednesdays, 11am to 1pm. Telephone: 07732 157619. Website: quintonoldbury.foodbank.org.uk.

Kidderminster Food Bank, based at the Swan Centre

Food can be donated at Tesco, Morrisons and Sainsburys in Kidderminster, Tesco and Co-op in Stourport. Website: kidderminster.foodbank.org.uk.

House of Bread

HoB Office: Unit 124 Centurion House, Anson Court, Beacondside, ST18 0GB.

CAFE43

43 Browning Street, Stafford, ST16 3AX. Cafe open Monday: 12pm to 2pm and 3pm to 5pm, Wednesday: 9.30am to 11am, 12pm to 2pm and 3pm to 5pm and Thursday: 9.30am to 11am, 12pm to 2pm and 3pm to 5pm.

*

For those unsure of what items are needed and suitable, here is an easy-to-follow list of the most useful products to donate to our very worthy causes.

WHAT TO BUY

CUPBOARD ESSENTIALS

Breakfast cereal

(preferably non-sugared)

Milk (UHT or powder, preferably

semi-skimmed)

Jam, marmalade

Fruit Juice (long-life)

Small jars of coffee

Hot chocolate

Tinned meat

(ham,corned beef, Spam)

Tinned ready meals

(chilli, meatballs, stew)

Tinned vegetarian ready meals

(curry, ratatouille, macaroni cheese) Packets of mashed potato/tinned potatoes

Tinned vegetables Tinned fish

(tuna, mackerel, salmon & sardines)

Pasta

Rice

Pasta sauce/ cooking sauces

Tinned fruit (in juice preferably)

Tinned rice pudding/custard

Healthy snacks

(small boxes of raisins/apricots)

Biscuits, crackers, crispbreads

TOILETRIES