Sometimes children are unable to live with their birth families, for many different reasons and foster parents provide them with a stable and caring home. This can be for a night, a few days or for a number of years.

There is no such thing as a typical foster parent, just as there is no typical child. Foster parents are from a variety of backgrounds, with different experiences and skills. If you can provide a safe, stable and nurturing home for children and young people we want to hear from you.

How will you make a difference to a young person’s life?

Fostering is a unique role with no two days being the same. It isn’t always easy, but it is highly rewarding and can be truly life changing. Also, as a foster parent for Fostering For Wolverhampton, you won’t be alone, we provide strong support to our foster parents as well as excellent training to help build your knowledge and skills.

Councillor Jacqui Coogan, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Education said:

‘We value the broad range of skills, experience and expertise that our foster parents bring to the role and wish to welcome new foster parents to our growing community.’

‘As a Council, we firmly believe that everyone has something to offer to our children and young people that will enrich their lives for the better.’

How will you make a difference to a young person’s life?

If you think that you could make a difference and meet our criteria below, please contact us today:

*Do you live within 20 miles of Wolverhampton?

*Are you at least 21 years of age?

*Do you have a spare bedroom?

Telephone: 01902 551133

Website

How will you make a difference to a young person’s life?

Social Media: @FosteringForWolves (Facebook)