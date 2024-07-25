Secure Your Child’s Future at Thomas Telford UTC in September 2025 – Year 7 Admission

Thomas Telford UTC has been established to provide the people of Wolverhampton a unique combination of excellent academic achievement and first-class preparation for their future.

Gold standard of education at the UTC Wolverhampton’s best kept secret

The Principal Av Gill said: “I am incredibly proud to be the Principal of what I believe is a magical school which offers fantastic opportunities for young people from across Wolverhampton. I am honoured to be entrusted with leading Thomas Telford UTC on a journey that I am confident will see this flagship establishment become the gold standard for secondary education in Wolverhampton. I want every child that comes to Thomas Telford UTC to be part of the fabric of the school, and to come home every day fulfilled and happy that they have made progress in their learning and development. In collaboration with our sponsors and industry leading employer partners, we are able to offer unrivalled opportunities for 11-18 year-olds."

Thomas Telford UTC prides itself on:

•Broad and Balanced Curriculum

•Strong Emphasis on STEAM Subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Maths)

•Superb Learning Environment

•State-of-the-Art Facilities

•Excellent Enrichment Opportunities

•First-Class Employer Engagement

•Unrivalled Academic and Technical Education

•Real Life Research & Development Projects

•Extensive Support from the University of Wolverhampton and The Thomas Telford Multi-Academy Trust

Gold standard of education at the UTC Wolverhampton’s best kept secret

The innovative and distinct curriculum the UTC offers both inspires students and prepares them for an outstanding future. Mr Gill said: “I am excited about the individual growth of each of our students over the coming years.”.

Students embarking on their secondary education in September 2025 are invited to attend a Parent Information Evening, further details are available on the Thomas Telford UTC website.

Gold standard of education at the UTC Wolverhampton’s best kept secret

Deadline to apply 31st October 2024. Admissions Testing 23/24 November 2024. Allocation of places 1st March 2025.