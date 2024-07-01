Dynamic Performing Arts Program at Stafford Grammar School Achieves National Recognition

A highlight of the recent successes is Ella Firth's outstanding performance at the National School Theatre Awards, where she won Best Actress for playing Elle Woods in ‘Legally Blonde’ l. Her victory is a testament to her incredible talent and hard work. Additionally, three other students—Ollie Jones,

Grace Whittall, and Verity Gray—received nominations for their exceptional performances. Further demonstrating the school's excellence, Stafford Grammar School was one of only five schools nationally to receive a Highly Commended recognition for its Dynamic Performing Arts in the Muddy

Stilettos Best Schools Awards. This commendation highlights the school's commitment to providing a vibrant and comprehensive performing arts education. Students from Stafford Grammar School have also excelled in various Independent Schools Association (ISA) competitions. Ailish Steele was named Young Musician of the Year, while Charlie

Dyble achieved Runner-up in both the Young Musician of the Year and Composition of the Year categories. In the ISA Musical Theatre Awards, Ollie Jones, Ella Firth, Scarlett Benyon, and Molly Lamplough were all finalists, with Molly receiving the Judge's Award.

With such outstanding accomplishments, Stafford Grammar School stands proudly among the top schools for performing arts in the Midlands. The students' successes reflect the quality and dedication of the Dynamic Performing Arts program, which continues to nurture and celebrate the artistic talents of young performers.