King size full timber Ottomans 4ft 6 from £349.99 At Our Bed and Mattress Factory Outlets (BAMFO)

Complete Divan

Designed Exclusively and Direct From The Factory with Huge Savings when compared to Higher Priced Brand Names at Other Stores.

As Designers and A Factory Outlet We are able to offer Super Fast Delivery (if needed) Special or Bespoke Size

Beds Beautifully Tailor Made For Your needs to Ensure you have Simply the Best Nights Sleep and at a Fraction of the Costs Elsewhere.

All 3 of Our Stores have Over 30 Superb Mattresses/Divan Beds/ Wooden and Upholstered Frames on Display and Our In-Store Teams Have Over 35 years Experience and Will Assist You in Everyway to Ensure You find the Right Sleep Experience for you and Remove the Risk of Buying Untested Beds off the Internet or Websites.

Bamfo luxury Beds

So Whether it is For Your Master Suite or Your Spare Room BAMFO Guarantee We Will Be Able to Provide You the Best Value / Quality and Amazing Nights Sleep At UNBEATABLE PRICES !!!