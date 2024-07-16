Join the Circus at The Mander Centre!

Super Summer Saturdays return with free face painting by Cheeky Gorgeous Events on Saturday 27th July, 10th August and 24th August from 12-3pm (please note the queue will close when it reached capacity so get here early!) plus balloon modelling.

Super Summer Saturdays at the Mander Centre

Saturday 3rd and 17th August from 12-3pm enjoy free Circus crafts with Enjoy Wolverhampton, decorate your own clown hat and create your own clown masterpiece.

Free Face painting by Cheeky Gorgeous Events

We end the summer holidays in style with BeBonkas Circus skills school, featuring costumed artists and performers, crafts, glitter tattoos and balloon modeller. Take on the low wire and marvel at the jugglers! From 11am-4pm on the Lower level of the Centre.

Circus Skills with the Bebonkas Crew

The Summer Circus is free to enjoy every day, tag yourself on social media @mandercentre on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. With lots of shops and eateries to enjoy, your Summer is sorted at the Mander Centre!

