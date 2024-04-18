Celebrate Beltane with Witch Elm Markets at Mander Centre

Cheryl and Stef are the organisers and two of the sellers attending this event. Cheryl, the owner and maker behind Wishful Willow will be back with her unique crystal necklaces and beautiful free-standing crystals. Stef, the artist and maker behind Agni Prasada Burning is back with her witchy inspired freehand pyrography pieces and her intricately designed pendulums.

Inspired by the fires of Beltane

We think these fiery makes reflect the season perfectly! There will be custom Beltane incense blends from Empress of the Moon and Earthen Holistics to cleanse your space, Dragon Fire bubble bath potions from Bathkraft made with a warming blend of cinnamon and sweet orange and the cutest cauldron necklaces by Lynsey Luu!

New sellers for Beltane.

Introducing new sellers, Rokkall Bone Art, bringing the vintage with their intricate skull frames, domes and teacups. Nifldreki Art with their hand stitched, embroidered and beaded art pieces which are inspired by religion and folklore, and Sew Sonja will be there with her hand sewn witches hats, bats and bags! Full seller lists and details can be found on the Witch Elm Markets Facebook page.

The Witchy and the Wonderful.

Patternorium will be there with her new velvet backed Skull frames which are adorned with felted mushrooms, botanicals and crystals. Knotcraft has been busy making new macrame jewellery including this beautiful triple moon piece, and finally Demons and Diamonds is back with some new resin artworks.

Free to attend, indoors and on the lower mall which is fully accessible from the car parks and street entrances. With cafés and shops surrounding the event it’s the perfect way to spend your Saturday! Stay up to date at Mandercentre.co.uk.