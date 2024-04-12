Birmingham World offers prime advertising spot for only £249

For a limited time, companies looking to widen their reach across the West Midlands can snap up a Web-Page Takeover on Birmingham World's website for the remarkable price of only £249*.

Birmingham World has over 500,000 Unique Monthly Users and more than 1.48 million page views. In what is an incredible offer for local businesses, the Web-Page Takeover offers unparalleled access to thousands of engaged visitors.

So, what is a Web-Page Takeover?

Imagine an affordable advertising solution that gives you a prime position across Birmingham World’s website

Well now it’s a reality, as no matter where visitors land on the Birmingham World site, your advert will dominate that page – and be the first advert they see!

This ensures that the coveted first impression is yours, and yours alone. No more competing with other adverts – for just £249* you can make your business shine with uninterrupted presence.

Grab the attention of a West Midlands audience

Local businesses now have the chance to deliver their message with unprecedented visibility.

Appealing to more than 345,000 video viewers, and predominantly to those who access information on-the-go with an 87% mobile user base, the Web-Page Takeover ensures that your advertisement captures attention.

Kim Hazel, commercial director at Birmingham World, said: “In a digital landscape crowded with options, we are proud to offer a unique platform for businesses to help them stand out and make a lasting impression on our engaged audience.

“Digital advertising can drive real results for businesses - our web page takeover deal is designed to deliver maximum impact at an unbeatable price. We don’t want companies to miss out on this exclusive offer of £249* – it’s time for them to join the successful businesses that have partnered with Birmingham World to reach new heights of success.”

Enhanced engagement across dynamic content

Birmingham World stands out for its reporting on football, crime, consumer trends, human-interest stories, transport, and politics.

Kim Hazel said: “Birmingham World is positioned at the digital epicentre of Birmingham's vibrant news and cultural scene, connecting communities and businesses alike

“With our latest advertising opportunity, local businesses have the chance to shine brighter than ever before, reaching audiences across the West Midlands with unprecedented impact. We are offering businesses a powerful platform, so they can firmly establish themselves in the daily lives of a vast and varied audience.”

Exclusive offer for businesses

The £249* Web-Page Takeover offer extends to every part of the website, creating an ad-viewing experience like no other.

By snapping up this offer, businesses will cement the foundation for a significant increase in brand recall for visitors to the site, who come from across the West Midlands and beyond.

Don’t miss out on this exceptional advertising offer – at £249* for a limited time only.

This opportunity is offered in partnership with the Express & Star.

For full details and to secure your Web-Page Takeover, visit