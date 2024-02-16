Black Country Artisan Fair returns to the Mander Centre

Introducing the sweet-smelling talent that is Luna Amour Candle Magic to the people of Wolverhampton is on the agenda this time. From colours to scents they have it all.

HaThomas Art have been a firm favourite within the markets. Bringing whimsical animal paintings, pin badges, stickers and much more! They also take commissions so go see them with a fun request!

When it comes to jewellery Black Country Artisans prides themselves on bringing the most colourful and creative designers. Offbeat Jewellery is rivalling founder Sarah and her rainbow ways! All this bright colour will make everyone’s day!

Come visit all these sellers at Black Country Artisan Fairs on the 2nd of March in the Mander Centre and shop for your truly unique Mother’s Day gifts! Stay up to date with the Centre at mandercentre.co.uk.