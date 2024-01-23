The Witch Elm Markets are back in the Mander Centre!

Cheryl and Stef are the organisers and two of the sellers attending this event. Stef, the artist and maker behind Agni Prasada Burning is back with her witchy inspired freehand pyrography pieces and her intricately designed mushroom nesting dolls. ! Cheryl, the owner and maker behind Wishful Willow will be back with her one-of-a-kind crystal necklaces and beautiful freestanding raw crystals.

The Witch Elm Markets are back in the Mander Centre!

Bring some nature into your home ready for spring with a hand felted decorative mushroom frame by Patternorium, add some whimsical with a nature inspired print by Grace Moth or even a stained glass Ivy leaf decoration by Hallowed Glass. From pottery to pyrography they have something for everyone’s style.

Whether you're looking to cleanse yourself or your space they've got you covered! Grab some 'Cauldrons Magic' Bath Potion from Bathkraft to add some sparkle to your routine, add some 'Full Circle' loose incense from Earthen Lore for balance, or even grab a few new crystals from The Soul Order for your home!

The Witch Elm Markets are back in the Mander Centre!

And finally a peek at who's new for February! We have Suzie Lavender Glass bringing the serene with her beautiful glass trinket dishes, bowls and decorations, artist Simon J Curd with his nostalgic inky forest illustrations, and, Emrys of Avalon, Witch of the Otherworld offering Mediumship, Oracle and Tarot readings to name a few! A full seller list and details can be found over on the Witch Elm Facebook page.

This event is free to attend, indoors and on the lower mall which is fully accessible from the car parks and street entrances. Stay up to date at Mandercentre.co.uk