Veezu is the new name for Go Carz

Wolverhampton’s biggest private hire operator Go Carz is changing its name to Veezu.

Veezu is the UK's fastest growing private hire technology platform and operates from regional hubs across the country.

Go Carz has been operating in the West Midlands for more than 25 years and was acquired by Veezu in 2020. Since then, the firm has grown to partner with over 1700 driver-partners across the region and has grown exponentially with the acquisition of local brands like Diamond Cars.

This rebrand marks a significant milestone in the firm’s journey towards revolutionising transportation services in Wolverhampton and neighbouring areas.

Graham Hoof, Regional Operations Director for Veezu in the Midlands, said: “"The rebrand is more than a name change. We are firmly putting the Veezu name on the map in the West Midlands whilst staying committed to serving our local community. We’re introducing new technology to make it easier for people to access transportation across the region and continue to support hyperlocal causes to ensure we remain at the heart of our communities."

Passengers can still call the usual local number 01902 717273 and use the existing mobile app, but Veezu is introducing a new mobile app so that passengers can skip queues and book a ride in a matter of seconds. The new app will give passengers a much-improved user experience, with smarter address search capabilities, easier access and improved functions across the board. Veezu also offers multiple payment options, including Google Pay, Apple Pay, AirPay, card, or cash, making travel even more convenient for passengers.

As part of its rebranding efforts, Veezu is excited to unveil an extensive marketing campaign entitled 'Smarter Local Rides' in the West Midlands private hire vehicle market. The campaign also introduces its 'funded by Veezu' initiative to residents across the region. The new community support programme is a way in which local not-for-profit initiatives can receive grants and support.

Driver-partners, local businesses and passengers are invited to embrace the Veezu identity and continue its mission to provide safe, efficient, and affordable transportation services to the communities of Shropshire and beyond.

The new Veezu app is available for download at www.appsend.me/veezu