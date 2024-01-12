Stafford Prep School Open Day Friday 26th January 2024

Step into our world of academic excellence and nurturing atmosphere as you tour our state-of-the-art facilities and meet our dedicated staff.

Stafford Prep School

With our expert teachers and small class sizes, we ensure a personalised learning experience for each student. Our holistic approach to education focuses not only on academic success but also on character development.

Join us on our open day to witness firsthand how we foster confident, compassionate, and well-rounded individuals.

Stafford Prep School

We invite you to explore our beautiful grounds, engage with our vibrant community, and see how Stafford Grammar Prep School is shaping the leaders of tomorrow. Secure your place now

and take the first step towards unlocking your child's full potential.

www.staffordgrammar.co.uk

Burton Manor Rd, Stafford ST18 9AT

01785 249752