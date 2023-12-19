Sixth Form Admission 2024 - Secure Your Child’s Future at Thomas Telford UTC in September 2024

Thomas Telford UTC has been established to provide the people of Wolverhampton and the surrounding region a unique combination of excellent academic achievement and first-class preparation for their future.

The Sixth Form curriculum provides considerable breadth for students through a range of academic A-Levels including Mathematics, English Language, Geography, Biology, Chemistry and Physics, T-Levels in Design, Surveying and Planning for Construction and Digital Services with Cyber Security as well as vocational courses linked to Innovate, Design and Build specialisms such as Art and Product Design. There is something for everyone at the UTC.

The innovative and distinct curriculum the UTC offers both inspires students and prepares them for an outstanding future. Mr Gill said: “I am excited about the individual growth of each of our students over the coming years.”.

Subjects Studied in Sixth Form:

• T-Level in Design, Surveying and Planning for Construction

• T-Level in Digital Services with Cyber Security

• A-Level Maths

• A-Level English

• A-Level Sociology

• A-Level Geography

• A-Level Product Design

• A-Level Art

• A-Level Physics

• A-Level Chemistry

• A-Level Biology

• BTEC Extended Certificate in Construction Double

• BTEC ICT

• BTEC Business

• BTEC Sport

• BTEC Science

• Core Maths (AS)

Thomas Telford UTC prides itself on offering:

• Broad and Balanced Curriculum

• Strong Emphasis on STEAM Subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Maths)

• Superb Learning Environment

• State-of-the-Art Facilities

• Excellent Enrichment Opportunities

• First-Class Employer Engagement

• Unrivalled Academic and Technical Education

• Real Life Research & Development Projects

• Extensive Support from the University of Wolverhampton and The Thomas Telford Multi-Academy Trust

The Principal Av Gill said: “I am incredibly proud to be the Principal of what I believe is a magical school which offers fantastic opportunities for young people from across Wolverhampton. I am honoured to be entrusted with leading Thomas Telford UTC on a journey that I am confident will see this flagship establishment become the gold standard for secondary education in Wolverhampton. I want every child that comes to Thomas Telford UTC to be part of the fabric of the school, and to come home every day fulfilled and happy that they have made progress in their learning and development. In collaboration with our sponsors and industry leading employer partners, we are able to offer unrivalled opportunities for 11-18-year-olds.”

Students entering into Post-16 in September 2024 are welcomed to contact the UTC, to find out more about the courses on offer.

To apply or find out more visit www.thomastelfordutc.com email admissions@thomastelfordutc.com or call 01902 872180