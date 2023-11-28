SALE STARTS 27TH DECEMBER UP TO 50% OFF

Black's Menswear offers you high quality clothing from leading design houses.

Our stores in Stafford and Newcastle-under Lyme have been stocking quality men's clothing since 1825.

Black’s Menswear is based in Mill Street Stafford, they carry an unrivalled range of classic and seasonal clothing and footwear in the local area.

Set on one level and fully accessible for all, visit us in store to browse our collections and allow our knowledgeable team to help you select

the perfect pieces to suit your lifestyle. With many years' experience in the industry and experts in making the shopping experience as seamless as possible, come in store to find out why customers return time and again to shop with us.

Open Monday to Saturday 9.30am - 5pm