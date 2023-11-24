The Black Country Artisan Market – Christmas Special!

That’s Sew Becky and Sarah Ellen Design

Run by the sparkly smiley team that is glittery resin jeweller maker, Sarah Ellen Designs, and adorkable fashion designer That’s Sew Becky. You’ll find something glittery and geeky with this talented duo perfect for Christmas gifts

Lovely In Letters

Bringing gorgeously personalised baubles and cards, Lovely in Letters will be showcasing her talent for calligraphy. Perfect gifts for the family and keepsakes for all.

Robinson’s Bakery and Sweet Treats by Sonam

Robinson’s Bakery will be joining the Artisans for the first time. Bringing along scrumptious savoury snacks of sausage rolls, pork pies and vegan rolls. Want something sweet? Sonam is the queen of delicious cupcakes and bakes. Her beautiful goodies will be scoffed quickly by the sellers alone!

Ohh, Knots

Ohh Knots is bringing a unique macrame style with her adorable Christmas decorations this December and they will truly be rushing out to be added Xmas trees and walls alike.

Come join all the amazing artist on Saturday December 2nd, 9-5pm in the Mander Centre for a truly magical handmade Christmas market. Keep up to date with the Mander Centre at mandercentre.co.uk.