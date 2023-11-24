Christmas all wrapped up at the Mander Centre

Shop hundreds of brands under one roof from unique independents such as Shop in the Square stocking over 20 creatives, makers and artist’s works to delicious retro sweets and candies at Sweet Memories and Wolverhampton Fair Traid Shop, stocking a wide range of fair-trade goods which mean a better deal for farmers, growers, and small-scale producers in developing countries.

Visit Frasers home to Sports Direct, Game, Belong, Evans Cycles and Flannels for all the top brands and great gift ideas. Start the day off with a full English breakfast from Sassy Coffee, stop for a festive coffee at Costa. Try Hello Taco for a French Taco and loaded fries and Creamy Delight for a milkshake and waffle combo!

Christmas hours

With all your favourites under one roof, decorations are covered at Matalan, gifts, and treats at B&M, Boots and Menkind. Find the perfect festive outfit at H&M, New Look and Little Italy, with some fun finishing touches from Claires. Pick up something extra sparkly from T.H.Baker and H.Samuel for that special someone.

Shop extended hours across Wednesdays from the 13th of December and arrive after 4pm to enjoy free parking. Shop on the first 4 Sundays across December and bank holidays and parking is free all day!

Santa's Grotto

Don’t forget a visit to Santa in his lovely Grotto from the 2nd -23rd December, this year he’s back in the HUB on the lower mall just by Bonmarche and he can’t wait to meet all the good boys and girls! There’s no need to book so just turn up on the day, you can take your own pictures or get the Elves to help. Tickets are £5 and you get a free age-appropriate gift too. Check when Santa is in at mandercentre.co.uk in conjunction with enjoywolverhamptom.com.

Mission Christmas

Our Christmas tree is a giving tree and we have teamed up with cash For Kids, Mission Christmas to help make sure every child gets a gift on Christmas day, you can drop a new, unwrapped gift into the tree base and/or donate at the PDQ point and help spread the magic of Christmas that little bit further this year!

Compton Care

Wrapping your idea of hell? Compton Care’s gift wrapping station on Wednesdays and 18th-22nd December can help, for a small donation the team can get you all wrapped up and on your way!

For everything Festive and for further information visit mandercentre.co.uk.