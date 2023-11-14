Join a host of geeky traders selling everything from retro and vintage toys to Lego figures, Funko Pops, clothing, artwork and more! Pick up a classic item, bring back some childhood memories or add to your already growing geeky collection!

GeekCon at the Mander Centre 2023

Grab a selfie at the Stranger Things rainbow room set prop and channel your inner Eddie on his guitar. Become a life-sized Barbie or Star Wars figure in your own figure box and meet a droid or two with the team at Back to the 80’s prop hire.

Calling all heroes, step into action and share your best superhero pose with our free to use interactive 360 video booth hosted by Actionblast events.

Spot your favourite characters with Cosplayers from the UK Garrison, Central Legion and Midlands cosplayers, from stormtroopers to Ghostbusters you just don’t know who you might meet!

Ever fancied yourself as a Jedi? LudoSport Midlands take over the Community Hub on the lower level offering FREE light saber martial arts classes, book to join:

https://form.jotform.com/ManderCentre/light-saber-combat-geekcon-adult

https://form.jotform.com/ManderCentre/light-saber-Class-GeekCon-child

With free face painting (donations welcome) from Cheeky Gorgeous events you can look like your favourite hero in no time! There’s something for everyone across the two fun packed days at GeekCon.

Why travel to a Galaxy far far away when it’s all right here in the Mander Centre!

To stay up to date and for further info visit www.mandercentre.co.uk