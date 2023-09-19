Is your child starting Year 7 in September 2024?

Our children leave Oldbury Academy having achieved some fantastic GCSE results because success for every student is our absolute priority. Open Evening – Monday 25th September 6pm – 8pm. Just come along, no need to book. Open Mornings – We are open to parents/carers and future students every morning from Monday 18th September until Friday 29th September 2023. Please book your tour date and time using this link

Our pastoral system is second to none, supporting each and every child to achieve their very best. The move to secondary school is a big step and we recognise how important it is for all of our new students to feel safe and part of the

Oldbury Academy community as quickly as possible. Ofsted recognised that “pupils value this support and this means they feel safe at school.” Our Open Mornings and Open Evening provide an opportunity to come and discover why Oldbury Academy is the perfect secondary school for your child.

See us in action and you will get to experience our vibrant and caring community, meet our supportive and outstanding staff and find out why our students are so successful. We combine academic excellence with a supportive ethos to ensure your child reaches their full potential.

We are also excited to announce that the Award Winning Little Bangla curry house in Oldbury will be catering during our open evening free of charge.

We look forward to welcoming you into our school during our open period.

