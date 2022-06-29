Raise a glass to celebrate 40 years of Reliant Windows

Raise a glass

In 1982 John Allen started the business, and today he is still managing director working alongside his son Nick. The business has grown and prospered thanks to the fantastic reputation it has among its customers – both domestic and commercial.

The company specialises in windows, doors and conservatories and says the key to their success has been their customers. Nick, who is marketing director at the company, says: “We are based close to the Black Country and Birmingham border, and this area has been great to us. Reliant Windows is still here, despite getting through some tough times. This includes the Covid pandemic, which affected us both personally and as a business.

“However, we offer excellent quality, energy efficient, high security products and good value for money. This means that our customers have stayed with us through the pandemic, and are now sticking with us through the cost of living crisis. The key to our success has always been our customers – and they have come back to us even after 20 years, or if they move house. We offer excellent service and are reliable, friendly and professional and this has paid off as we get a lot of recommendations.”

Reliant Windows was based on Kelvin Way in West Bromwich, and then five years ago moved to West Bromwich Street in Oldbury. As well as working with local people to improve their homes, the company also carries out commercial work and has NHS contracts with several hospitals, such as Sandwell, Heartlands, Birmingham Children’s and Birmingham Women’s.

They have also worked on some well-known buildings such as The Mailbox and The Custard Factory in the centre of Birmingham and the One Stop Shopping Centre in Perry Barr. They’ve installed windows and doors for hotel chains such as Hampton by Hilton, Hilton and Indigo, as well as Nobu hotels in London.

“The local work we do creates trust, and we have proven that we are versatile,” says Nick. “We employ local people throughout the business and are a close-knit team - our installers are highly valued and are the mainstay of the business. After any installation, we ask for feedback and always get good responses, which is very important to us as a lot of our business is based on recommendations.

“We are proud of the West Midlands area and so want to support the people that make it a great place to be. This includes Jonny Cole, who has a breakfast show on Black Country Radio. Jonny is a comedian, singer and songwriter, and we have known him for several years. He is very positive about the Black Country and just the kind of person we want to get behind, and so we sponsor his breakfast show.”

Reliant Windows has a showroom at the Les Topham Garden Centre in Studley, which was reopened over the Platinum Jubilee weekend as part of their 40th birthday celebrations. Nick says: “It is fantastic to look back over the last 40 years and see how the business has grown. My dad is in his early 70s and has no plans to retire – he believes in keeping the mind active. He is always here first thing in the morning and we sit in the same office, so are very close.