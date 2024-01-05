Residents want more action despite floodwater being pumped off Sandwell street

The water which had recently pooled on Millward Street in Greets Green has been pumped away by Severn Trent, but residents and local councillors have continued to ask for more to be done to stop their street from flooding.

Past incidents have been blamed on a blocked drain and heavy rain, but residents have said that neither Severn Trent nor Sandwell Council is taking responsibility for correcting the problem.

Naran Patel had previously been stopped from observing a funeral tradition after the hearse could not get down the street due to flood water and said that while the most recent floodwater had gone, it was just a brief respite, and asked again for someone to take responsibility.

He said: "The waters have gone now after they sent in a tanker and pumped away the water, but I just know there will be a next time and we're going to get flooded again.