Second tree today falls and blocks railway line between Shrewsbury and Birmingham

Train operator West Midlands Railway announced on social media that another tree had fallen on the route between Shrewsbury and Birmingham New Street.

The firm warned that passengers should expect delays as it apologised for the disruption to journeys.

Transport for Wales, which also runs services on the Shrewsbury to Birmingham New Street route, confirmed there were issues on the line.

TfW says: "Train services running through these stations may be delayed. Disruption is expected until 4.15pm on November 2."

TfW adds: "We expect some of our trains to be affected by this incident. To see how this might affect you, please use the Live Departure & Arrival Boards or plan your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time journey planner."

The tree was the second to topple along the route after one fell between Wolverhampton and Telford shortly after 6am, but was cleared away by 9am.

Met Office yellow weather warnings remain in place as Storm Ciaràn continues to batter England. Heavy rain and winds are expected in the region until midnight tonight with motorists urged not to drive through flood water.

Telford & Wrekin Council issued a warning saying: "Please don’t risk driving through flood water. We’re expecting to deal with lots of water on the roads overnight."