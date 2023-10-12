Notification Settings

Severn Trent unveils £13bn plan for future of the region

By Dominic Robertson

Improving river quality, cutting leaks, creating thousands of jobs, and securing water supplies are all part of a £12.9bn five-year plan unveiled by the region’s water company.

Liv Garfield, chief executive of Severn Trent.
Severn Trent’s Chief Executive, Liv Garfield, has announced the plans – which run from 2025 to 2030. If approved by Ofwat the proposals will see an investment that will ‘broadly double’ that spent over the past five years.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

Chief Reporter

