The best viewpoints in the region to see this weekend's meteor shower

By Lauren Hill

The Perseid meteor shower is considered to be the biggest and best of the year – if the weather permits, we're likely to see up to 100 of the brightest meteors every hour.

A spectacular Perseid meteor shower. Photo: David A Hardy

Whether you're an astronomy enthusiast or simply want to admire the large, bright rocks hurtling through the sky, there are a number of viewing spots across the region offering especially good views.

While the shower is active from mid-July to the end of August, this weekend will see a particularly special show as it reaches its peak. Although the forecast for the weekend is expected to be cloudy, viewers can look up on the nights leading up to the peak – they are known to be better than the days that follow it.

The annual shower is caused by the Earth slamming into debris left behind by comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle in July and August every year.

Residents can look out for meteors wherever they are, but GoStargazing.co.uk recommends a number of viewpoints in the Cannock Chase Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty for the best chance of spotting the starry spectacle.

The website suggests venturing further afield, away from light pollution, to be rewarded with a view of planets, shooting stars and far-away constellations.

The best time to catch a glimpse of the meteor shower is between midnight and 5.30am, when the sky is at its darkest, and when the target is at its highest position in the sky.

Here are the recommended viewpoints across the region.

Cannock Chase

  • Brindley Bottom car park, Brindley Road

  • Camp Field car park, Brindley Heath Road

  • Coppice Hill car park, Brocton

  • Keele Observatory, Keele University

  • Penkridge Bank car park, Penkridge Bank Road

  • Seven Springs car park, Little Haywood

  • Stile Cop car park, Stile Cop Road

  • White House car park, Penkridge Bank Road

Dark sky locations, public stargazing events, observatories and stargazing accommodation can be found on GoStargazing.co.uk.

