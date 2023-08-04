Jet stream 'whipcrack' set to send thunderstorms and chilly temperatures barrelling into the region

More wet weather to come (Photo: Peter Steggles)

The fourth weekend in a row is set to see a low pressure system barrelling across first Ireland and Wales before it clatters into the West Midlands and Shropshire during the early part of the weekend.

Meteorologist Aidan McGivern has explained in a Met Office Deep Dive video that the weather system has been beefed up by what's happening in the atmosphere on the other side of the Atlantic.

Mr McGivern said air containing tropical warmth has "helped to push the jet stream north" and this has amplified an already wobbly stream of high speed air wind in the atmosphere.

"It is like cracking a whip," he explained in the video.

The powered up jet stream is then pushing Saturday's more energised low pressure system across the country with more vigour, hence the high winds and rain.

The Met Office has issued some weather warnings but as of 9.20am on Friday there were none covering the Shropshire region. But that doesn't mean that Saturday will feel summery at all.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "After provisionally the sixth wettest July on record for the UK, the first weekend of August is going to continue the unsettled theme, with potentially impactful wind and rain for some.

"Northern Ireland will be the first to see the influence of this low-pressure system, with a warning for rain in force from the early hours of Saturday morning."

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Steven Keates said: “There’s some potentially disruptive weather on the way on Saturday as a deep area of low pressure for the time of year moves from west to east across central areas of the UK.

"Although it’ll be a wet day for many, Northern Ireland is likely to see the highest totals, with a chance of 40-60mm of rain falling in some spots, but 20-30mm more widely.

"Parts of north Wales and northwest England could also see some very wet conditions.

“The strongest winds are more likely in southwestern areas of the UK, including parts of Wales, southwest England and along the south coast of England. The most exposed coasts could see gusts in excess of 60mph, but even inland gusts of 50 mph are possible, especially for parts of Wales and southwest England.

“With trees in full leaf, wet ground and the likelihood of a number of outdoor events etc, the impacts of this weather are likely to greater than if it were to occur during the autumn or winter. Winds are expected to ease from the west later in the day. Windy conditions will likely coincide with high tides which could present an additional challenge for coastal areas.”

Shropshire weather watcher Liam Ball, earlier this week, warned: "It'll be very windy and with trees in full leaf there is the possibility of some coming down. They'll also be heavy rain, possible thunder and temps struggling at 15c"

🌀STORMY SATURDAY🌀



Keeping an eye on a deep area of low pressure effecting #Shropshire & the UK on Saturday. It'll be very windy & with trees in full leaf there is the possibility of some coming down. They'll also be heavy rain, possible thunder & temps struggling at 15c.⚠️ pic.twitter.com/JPfVzrFcZj — Shropshire Weather (@ShropshireWX) August 3, 2023

Former regional Environment Agency manager Dave Throup has also warned that Saturday is looking "very grim".

Saturday looking very grim.



Autumnal low pressure system pushing through for the fourth weekend in a row.



Heavy rain and gales.



Looking very stormy up the Bristol Channel. Quite high tides too, so one to 👀 pic.twitter.com/WrPGKq8FMw — Dave Throup (@DaveThroup) August 3, 2023

The Exeter-based Met Office does hold out a glimmer of hope for warmer things to come after the weekend. Sunday should be a much better day, they say. But don't bet your guttering on it just yet.

Steven Keates said: “For the latter half of next week, there are some signals of a shift in the jet stream which may allow for high pressure to build in for southern areas of the UK, increasing the likelihood of some drier weather, at least for a time.