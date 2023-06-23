Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

'Foul, medieval stench' from sewage works making Cradley Heath residents' houses 'smell like toilets 24/7'

Premium
By Eleanor LawsonCradley HeathEnvironmentPublished: Comments

Residents on a Sandwell street have accused the operators of a local sewage works of "neglecting" the site, due to a "foul, medieval stench" emanating from it.

Residents of Forge Lane are distressed by the 'foul stench' emanating from the sewage works over the last few weeks.
Residents of Forge Lane are distressed by the 'foul stench' emanating from the sewage works over the last few weeks.

Houses on Forge Lane, in Cradley Heath, are in close proximity to a Severn Trent sewage pumping station, but residents say the "stench" has only recently escalated to an "unbearable" level.

Environment
News
Cradley Heath
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Business
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News