'Foul, medieval stench' from sewage works making Cradley Heath residents' houses 'smell like toilets 24/7'

Houses on Forge Lane, in Cradley Heath, are in close proximity to a Severn Trent sewage pumping station, but residents say the "stench" has only recently escalated to an "unbearable" level.
Residents on a Sandwell street have accused the operators of a local sewage works of "neglecting" the site, due to a "foul, medieval stench" emanating from it.
Houses on Forge Lane, in Cradley Heath, are in close proximity to a Severn Trent sewage pumping station, but residents say the "stench" has only recently escalated to an "unbearable" level.