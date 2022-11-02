Heavy rain and wind batter the region

People walk through Little Venice, London during high winds and rain. As Storm Claudio batters the capital. Picture date: Tuesday November 1, 2022. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Sophie Cave/PA Wire.

On Thursday afternoon temperatures are expected to be between six and 11 degrees Celsius.

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office for the area stretching from Portsmouth to Canterbury, from midnight until mid-afternoon on Thursday.

Up to 40mm of rain could fall in coastal areas, forecasters said.

The Met Office said spray and flooding on roads could disrupt journeys, with bus and train services possibly affected, and some flooding of homes and businesses possible.

Chief meteorologist Neil Armstrong said: "30 to 40mm of rain is expected to fall in some areas, and where it falls over ground already wet from recent rainfall as well as fallen leaves there may be spray and flooding on the roads as well as travel delays.