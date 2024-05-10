This weekend could bring the hottest day of the year so far - but high temperatures won't last long

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Met Office said the weather in England and Wales will be warm, sunny and dry, with any showers expected to be brief and isolated.

Parts of south-east England are expected to reach a maximum of 26C on Saturday, with temperatures across the country substantially warmer than their seasonal averages.

In the West Midlands, the temperature isn't looking quite that warm - but it is expected to get into the 20s.

Across Shropshire, highs of 23C are expected on Friday and Saturday and it's looking like it'll stay dry too.

In the rest of the West Midlands, it's expected to remain dry for the start of the weekend with blue skies and prolonged sunshine with a maximum temperature of 24C.

The Met Office said the sunny weather will bring "moderate to high" UV levels which could cause sunburn even where it is cloudy, and recommended people use sunscreen and wear suitable clothing, including hats and sunglasses.

Amy Bokota, senior operational meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "For the UK as a whole, for the early part of May, the average daytime temperature is around 16C, so it's quite a bit above average."

Next week will bring unsettled weather, the Met Office said, as temperatures cool and an area of low pressure from the Atlantic brings scattered showers and possible thunderstorms as early as Sunday afternoon.

"We'll likely see temperatures back into the high teens, perhaps low twenties in a few spots, but certainly a few degrees less," Ms Bokota said.