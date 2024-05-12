The best and worst days for a BBQ this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Crafty Brewing has analysed 10 years’ worth of temperature and rainfall data across the UK to predict the best and worst days to fire up the grill.

July was found to be the best month overall, aligning with almost a million Brits taking to Google to search for BBQ recipes during July last month.

The beer company claims that July 18 looks like the most reliable date for a barbie, with just two out of the last ten years have experienced rain on that date, and temperatures reaching as high as 33C in 2022.

July 19 has recorded the highest temperatures, with an average of 22.1C and a high of 37C in 2022 - but the date narrowly misses out on the top spot as it’s rained five times in the last 10 years.

Elsewhere in the top five days for a BBQ are July 17 and 25, which have both seen rain three times in the last 10 years.

Predictably, September takes four out of five of the worst dates for a BBQ. September 22 is considered the worst date, with an average temperature of 14.9C and a 50 per cent track record of rain.

September 16, 19 and 21 are also considered unlucky dates to fire up the grill.

Surprisingly, one August date has made the worst five dates. With an average temperature of 15.7 and having rained four times in the last 10 years, August 29 is not a reliable choice for a BBQ.