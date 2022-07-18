Heatwave: Health warning for the vulnerable as Black Country hots up

Temperatures are expected to sizzle at around 34C (93.2F) – and potentially up to an incredible 38C (100.4F) – as experts warn of a "danger to life" and widespread impact.

Health chiefs urged people to keep hydrated – and check on their more vulnerable loved ones – over the two-day period before the mercury is expected to fall on Wednesday.

Meanwhile police officials have urged people to only call 999 in an emergency, with Staffordshire Police receiving 4,900 calls last week – an increase of an average of 28 per cent.

And people using public transport have been urged by chiefs to only travel if "absolutely necessary" with speed restrictions and reduced timetables in place over both days.

It was hot at Ibiza Proms at Himley Hall over the weekend

Dr Ananta Dave, chief medical officer for the NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board, said: "Temperatures are currently at extreme levels across the Black Country, so we’re advising everyone to take all the necessary precautions.

“The heat can affect anyone but can have a severe impact on the elderly, those with underlying health conditions and young children. We can all do our bit by checking in on friends and family who may need extra support, as well as elderly neighbours who might be at greater risk of heat-related illness.”

People have been urged to avoid going out into the sun during the hottest times of the day – between 11am and 3pm – and keep their homes as cool as possible, by closing curtains and shutting windows during the day and reopening them afterwards.

And people should wear a hat, apply plenty of sunscreen and stay in the shade, wear light and loose-fitting cotton clothes and ensure they drink enough water – and avoid alcohol over the period.

Dr Paul Edmondson Jones, chief medical officer for the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board (ICB) and an army veteran medic, added: “Children and elderly people are especially vulnerable to sunburn and dehydration, but absolutely no-one is invulnerable to temperatures this high, regardless of how fit they are or their skin type.

“The basic rules are you need to keep hydrated, protect your skin from burning and if you are normally fit and healthy, keep an eye out for those most at risk. As we used to say in the army, by the time you feel thirsty it’s too late, so drink plenty of water and often."

Meanwhile people have also been urged not to cool off by swimming in unsupervised open water, or light fires in the countryside, with both proving dangerous during the heatwave. Drivers and their passengers are urged to be well prepared for any journeys being planned over this period and ensure they have drinking water with them.

Chief Superintendent Emily McCormick, who oversees contact and operations for Staffordshire Police, said: "We are consistently seeing demand on 999 as high as it would be on New Year’s Eve and so we’re appealing for people to use the system responsibly.