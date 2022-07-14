How to protect your garden in the heatwave and stop hot weather wreaking havoc

Gardeners spend hours working on their gardens, so will not want that ruined by the heatwave

Temperatures are set to hit 37C next week, gardening experts have warned the heatwave could badly damage our gardens.

The Met Office's amber extreme heat warning issued for Sunday until Tuesday poses a threat to plants and even outdoor furniture – so creating shade and watering your plants is essential.

Jack Sutcliffe, founder of the Yorkshire-based Power Sheds, has offered some advice to keep your garden going strong

He said: "While most of us love a summer of hot weather, heatwaves can put your garden and its contents at risk. It’s important you take the necessary steps early to protect your plants or it can be too late for them to recover. We recommend following our advice so you can enjoy the hot weather knowing your garden and its furniture are protected.”

The garden pro has unveiled his five tips to help people protect their prize plants, fruit and vegetable patches, and garden furniture.

Move plant pots into a shady area

Container plants are the first to dry out in a heatwave – they will die quickly if they are not protected from the sun. Moving them into the shade so they don’t feel the full heat of the midday sun is an easy way to prepare your plants and pots for the heat.

Try not to over-water your lawn

Lawns can become scorched during a heatwave, but Jack says there are things you can do to keep it looking thick and green. It will require minimal watering, once a week should do, and he advises to drop the lawn mowing to once a week. Blades on the mower can also be adjusted to a higher setting to ensure the grass stems provide maximum shade for the soil.

Install an air vent and use UV-resistant varnish on your summerhouse

Jack recommends placing an air vent high up on an exterior wall so warm air can rise and escape. A second vent could be added on the opposite wall too, to improve air circulation and stop the summer house from becoming uncomfortably hot. A UV-resistant varnish will protect the outside of the summerhouse from sun damage.

Use reflective mulch to protect soil around plants

Gardeners are advised to take care of their plants and furniture during the heatwave

The biggest risk to plants in high temperature is the soil drying out. Power Sheds advises that the first line of defence should be to use a layer of mulch around plants to help the soil stay moist after watering. There are lots of different mulch materials gardeners can use during a heatwave – dry grass clippings from the lawn are a great option.

Don’t give up on plants damaged by the heat