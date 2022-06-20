Dudley chiefs to discuss new tram and bus station update

Rail works at the Castle Hill site in Dudley town centre

The plans involve the building of a new bus station in Dudley town centre which will connect tram and bus journeys for passengers.

The project is being paid for mainly through the Transforming Cities Fund and is part of the town hall's ambitious £1 billion regeneration programme for the borough.

Transformation of Dudley town centre includes the £450m Wednesbury to Brierley Hill Metro extension, to offer offer rail connection for the town centre.

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council, said: "We have ambitious plans for our ever-growing and prosperous borough. This growth needs to be supported by adequate transport networks, infrastructure and skills.

"The interchange is a key part of our vision, and this hub will act as a gateway to Dudley town centre which is a hive of commercial, education and business investment."

In addition the brand new £18m Duncan Edwards Leisure Centre, in Wellspring Gardens, opened earlier this year and the £26m Black Country and Marches Institute of Technology, in Zoological Drive, threw open its doors to students this academic year.

The council's cabinet is due to meet next Monday.