Diversion on Birmingham city centre bus services after taxi drivers stage protest

National Express West Midlands have tweeted services 23, 24, 82 and 87 to the city centre are being diverted via Great Charles Street Queensway and Snow Hill until further notice.

Members of the RMT union representing Hackney Carriage drivers are holding a series of eight 'go slows' in protest at being quoted costs of around £60,000 by Birmingham City Council to upgrade their cabs to comply with the clean air zone.