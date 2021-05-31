Last year's winner Joanne Brennan receives her prize

Tamworth Borough Council is holding its ‘Best in Bloom’ competition to encourage people in the borough to make their gardens blooming marvellous.

Whether it’s a huge garden with wild flower beds and statues or just a small square of grass, a fairy garden, a hanging basket or a window box, residents are encouraged to send their photos to the council to enter the gardener’s competition.

The winner will receive a top prize of garden centre vouchers.

Last year’s individual garden competition attracted a large number of entries, and the standard was extremely high. The decision to choose the winners was so hard that the panel chose an overall winner and two highly commended.

The overall Tamworth in Bloom Resident Winner was given Joanne Brennan from Hazelgarth, who received a top prize of £100 worth of Planters vouchers.

Councillor Rob Pritchard, Deputy Leader of Tamworth Borough, said: “Last year so many of used lockdown as an opportunity to spend more time in our gardens and show off our green finger talents.

“What I love about this competition is how it acknowledges the pride that people have in their gardens and their community, and it is always lovely to share some of the amazing work people have achieved in their open spaces.

“It’s clear from previous competitions that we have a lot of people around the town who put a tremendous amount of effort into their floral and wildlife displays.

"It has demonstrated that during lockdown communities have still been working together in the borough and doing their bit to make Tamworth a place to rightly be proud of.”

To enter this year’s individual garden competition, just take a picture of your garden and either email it to Garden Competition at communications-@tamworth.gov.uk or tag your photo on the Tamworth Borough Council and Tamworth Arts and Events Facebook and twitter pages.