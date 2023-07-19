Dudley primary school 'ecstatic' at Ofsted upgrade to 'Good'

Headteacher Russell Bond is pictured with Riley Cooke, Musab Mohammed, Yasmin Spence, and Hanna Ahmed, all aged 11

Brockmoor Primary School in Brierley Hill had previously been rated as requiring improvement during a previous visit in 2019.

Now headteacher Russell Bond says his school received the new rating after two inspections earlier this year, which showed dramatic improvements.

"We are ecstatic about this," he said. "The children have worked so hard, particularly through the Covid-19 pandemic, to achieve so much.

"Results have increased to 10 per cent above the national average, with 96 per cent of our Year 6 children reaching the expected standard in maths, compared to 73 per cent nationally.

"In addition, 93 per of our Year 6 children reached the expected standard in Grammar, compared to 72 per cent nationally."

In 2019, only 30 per cent of children reached the combined measures for reading, writing and maths. It is now 67 per cent.

The improvement has taken place on Mr Bond's watch. The 37-year-old head from Walsall started in 2019 after the previous head retired, having previously worked in Birmingham.

He added: "It is a tribute to the children, many of whom come from socially deprived backgrounds that they have made this progress They have also welcomed a new Ukrainian student this year. They are creative and talented children who are also pleasant and polite.

He also praised the teaching staff and the engagement of the parents who have all contributed to the success.