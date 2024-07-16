'Children are eager to start the day': Two Black Country nurseries hailed in first Ofsted inspections
Two nurseries run by a Black Country charity group have been rated "good" by Ofsted in their first inspections since opening.
YMCA Pelsall Lane Nursery in Rushall, Walsall and YMCA City Gateway Nursery in Tramway Drive, Wolverhampton, both received glowing reports from the education watchdog after inspections were carried out in April.
It is the first time the nurseries – which are both operated by the YMCA Black Country Group – have been inspected since opening their doors three years ago.
Both reports acknowledged that staff "know the children well", babies were said to be "happy and content" and youngsters arrived at either nursery "eager" to start the day.
Following their visit to the Walsall nursery, inspectors concluded it to be "vibrant, welcoming and inclusive".
In their report, they described the manager as being "enthusiastic" and said she has created an "ambitious curriculum".
They went on to praise staff for being "caring and nurturing" and said they were "role models" for youngsters.