'Children are eager to start the day': Two Black Country nurseries hailed in first Ofsted inspections

YMCA Pelsall Lane Nursery in Rushall, Walsall and YMCA City Gateway Nursery in Tramway Drive, Wolverhampton, both received glowing reports from the education watchdog after inspections were carried out in April.

It is the first time the nurseries – which are both operated by the YMCA Black Country Group – have been inspected since opening their doors three years ago.

Staff and pupils at YMCA Pelsall Lane Nursery have celebrated the Ofsted result

Both reports acknowledged that staff "know the children well", babies were said to be "happy and content" and youngsters arrived at either nursery "eager" to start the day.

Following their visit to the Walsall nursery, inspectors concluded it to be "vibrant, welcoming and inclusive".

In their report, they described the manager as being "enthusiastic" and said she has created an "ambitious curriculum".

They went on to praise staff for being "caring and nurturing" and said they were "role models" for youngsters.