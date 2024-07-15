Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The education watchdog paid a visit to Rufford Primary School on Bredon Avenue, Stourbridge, in June and described youngsters as being "polite" and "well-mannered".

Inspectors concluded in their report that pupils are "happy" at the school and "work hard" during lessons.

Youngsters were said to be "warmly greeted" everyday both by staff and 'Luci', the on-site dog, and there was found to be a "strong culture" of well-being and safeguarding.

It was noted that school goers "enjoy playing together" during social times and "appreciate" the range of clubs on offer, including frisbee and Italian reading.

Inspectors further praised the school for having "transformed" its approached to reading and noted that "many changes" had occurred in recent years.

Staff were found to be "positive" about the "substantial improvements" in the school, as it was noted that their well-being is "prioritised" and workload is "carefully considered".

The school was said to have an "ambitious" and "well-sequenced" curriculum, however inspectors found that some teachers were "unclear" on how to teach writing composition and handwriting.

The report also stated that while teachers introduce new learning "well", checks on how effectively pupils learn the curriculum over time are "inconsistent".

It was found that in some subjects, the curriculum is "not being delivered the way the school intends" and there "remain gaps in pupils’ learning" that have "not been addressed".

Whilst the school was praised for its efforts to improve the attendance of pupils, inspectors found there was still "further work to do" in this area.

Meanwhile, pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) were said to be "well supported to be successful" and the safeguarding arrangements were concluded to be effective.

Overall, Ofsted rated Rufford Primary a "Good" school across each of its inspection areas, including quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

It was the school's first inspection by the watchdog since joining the Invictus Education Trust in September 2021.

Staff and pupils at Rufford Primary School are celebrating the positive Ofsted result

In 2019, prior to becoming part of the trust, Ofsted concluded the school "required improvements".

Headteacher Erica Tilley said: "At Rufford, we are so privileged to work with our children and our community every day.

"We get to see all of the children's wonderful achievements, to watch the hard work and skill of our staff, to enjoy conversations with our parents, and so very often to witness moments of joy.

"We know that our school is a special place to be and we are so pleased that our recent Ofsted inspection saw that too. "

Invictus Education Trust CEO, Edward Vitalis, also shared his pride at the Ofsted result.

He said: "Everyone across Invictus is very pleased that the recent Ofsted inspection at Rufford reflects the exceptional work that has been carried out since the school joined Invictus in September 2021.

"I would like to thank Rufford staff, who go over and above for the children and wider community they serve."