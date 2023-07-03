Ofsted finds Dudley school 'good' with 'outstanding' personal development

Saint Chad's Catholic Primary School. Photo: Google.

St Chad's Catholic Primary School – one of eight schools in The St John Bosco Catholic Academy trust – received the rating after an inspection on May 23 and 24.

Leaders were praised for their commitment to improving pupils' experiences by 'helping pupils build their knowledge in a considered way', and supporting those who need it.

Inspectors also confirmed in the report that the school's curriculum is 'well constructed and ambitious'.

The pupils are said to be 'well-behaved' most of the time in most lessons, with any 'low-level' behaviour being quickly addressed by teachers.

Part of the report praises the students and the school for their instilling of values and helpfulness in the community.

It reads: "Pupils know the importance of being a good person. They help others in the community. Pupils show kindness and respect to others as a result. Pupils exemplify their motto, 'Christ in our heads, our hearts and our hands'. They say that everyone is loved and welcomed."

'Good' ratings were achieved in four areas of inspection – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, leadership and management and early years provision. The school achieved an 'outstanding' rating in the personal development category.

It is the first full graded inspection since the school converted to an academy in September 2013.

The school's headteacher, Mandy Grubham, began at St Chad's school in January this year, and said the rating was 'thoroughly deserved'.

She said: "We are delighted, it is thoroughly deserved. There is a strong sense of community at the school, and personal development is something we really focus on.

"We want the children to be good people and make a difference in the world, as well as having opportunities. It was really nice to be rated outstanding in that area.

"Thank you to everybody for their hard work, thank you to the staff, the great children, and the supportive parents."

Ofsted also commended the environment in early years and how teachers and children take part in nursery rhymes and songs. Teachers prioritise reading in nursery classes and phonics is taught from the start.

Inspectors praised the 'highly nurturing' environment for pupils who need additional support. Leaders have created an inclusive school where pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) and those who are disadvantaged are cared for and well-supported.

Pupils were commended for their knowledge of different religions and beliefs, and have an 'exceptional' understanding about diversity. Pupils are aware that everyone is unique and equal, and show 'deep compassion' for others and respect their views. They have a wide understanding of different religious beliefs.