walsall academy

For the first time in its history, Walsall Academy part of the Thomas Telford Multi Academy Trust, has been given a poor report by the education watchdog Ofsted.

The report comes after the school received heavy backlash from concerned parents following the its decision to install unisex toilets.

After the latest visit, inspectors concluded that the subject leaders at the school have not identified the knowledge pupils are expecting to learn and that key stage three students do not study a full range of subjects to the end of year 9.

The report stated: "In some subjects, particularly in Key Stage three, subject leaders have not clearly identified the knowledge pupils are expected to learn and the order in which it should be taught.

"This means that pupils do not build their knowledge on what they already know well enough. Leaders should ensure that the curriculum in all subjects clearly identifies the key knowledge pupils need to learn and in what order."

In the Ofsted report, inspectors went on to say that the school was operating as "good" in all areas except for the quality of education, which received the "requires improvement" rating.

The report read: "Walsall Academy is a welcoming school where pupils usually get along with one another. They respect the individual differences of their peers and treat each other fairly.

"Pupils enjoy school and work hard. Leaders expect pupils to achieve well. They want every pupil to become a 'happy and employable child with skills and qualifications to succeed in life'."

The report went on to say: "Key stage 3 pupils do not study the full range of subjects to the end of Year 9. As a result, they do not gain a sufficient depth of knowledge in subjects that they have not chosen to study for GCSE.

"Leaders need to consider how they have designed the curriculum and make sure that it enables pupils to have the opportunity to acquire an appropriate depth of knowledge in all subjects studied at key stage 3."