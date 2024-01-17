Wolverhampton University targetting 6,000 additional international students

Plans to step up recruitment worldwide were outlined at an event focused on the future of city centre housing.

A student village is one of the ideas being explored to enable the university to handle the rise.

The university will work with the city council and developers on this.

The new vice-chancellor of the university, Ebrahim Adia, told delegates at the city council event at Molineux that the new strategy was based on growing student numbers.

Vice-chancellor Professor Ebrahim Adia

"We are setting a target to get up to 32 per cent of students from overseas in the next five years," he explained.

Professor Adia, who took up post in October, said he had been filled with"positivity and optimism" since coming to the university.