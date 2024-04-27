Sir Kevin Satchwell, headteacher of Thomas Telford School, was speaking after the Government said it was committed to 'one-word' gradings from Ofsted for schools.

The Department for Education (DfE) said it will "continue to listen to views and look at alternative systems", but it believes there are "significant benefits" to headline grades awarded in England by the schools watchdog.

The Government decision comes after a report by the Education Select Committee in January called on the Department for Education and Ofsted to develop an alternative to the single-word gradings "as a priority" to better capture the "complex nature of a school's performance".

Sir Kevin's own school has recently concluded a legal battle with Ofsted over its own inspection report – which gave it an overall 'Good' rating.

Thomas Telford School

A judge said there were lessons to be learned for Ofsted and its inspectors over the school's inspection, but rejected the school's main complaint and sided with the education watchdog – meaning its 'Good' rating will stand.