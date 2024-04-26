£1,000 incentive for new or returning early workers
Anyone new or returning to the early years sector could be entitled to a payment of £1,000 under a new council scheme.
Walsall Council has announced that it is one of 20 local authorities that have been selected to take part in a national recruitment drive to the early years sector in February this year.
The scheme was started to help childcare providers in Walsall attract staff and fill vacancies while also supporting the national early years expansion programme, Childcare Choices.