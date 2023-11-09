Youngsters get closer look at how the roads keep running

National Highways has been celebrating its inaugural Communities Week, running from Monday to Friday, which aims to throw a spotlight on some of the work being carried out to support the wellbeing of communities living near its roads.

To help mark the occasion, National Highways delivery partner Carnell hosted a group of schoolchildren at a special site visit in Staffordshire designed to enhance their knowledge of maintenance and construction.

The youngsters were able to look at several pieces of machinery and equipment which is currently being used for drainage works, lighting and traffic management on the A38 near Fradley.

National Highways has carried out a programme of vital work on the A38 including resurfacing the carriageway, clearing vegetation, renewing safety barriers, drainage systems, upgrading street lighting and road markings.

The improvements have also included upgrades which will make maintenance easier and less disruptive in the future such with the installation of new safety barriers.

The design means less disruption for motorists when repairing or replacing parts of the barrier because it will be easier to swap out a damaged stretch of barrier in one visit.

National Highways regional director in the Midlands, Andrew Jinks, said: “The event in Staffordshire was a great opportunity to engage with the budding engineers of tomorrow and we’re pleased to hear they enjoyed the day.

"We know that events like this will go a long way towards encouraging people to consider a career in construction and it also offers youngsters an opportunity to ask questions and find out more about what we do as an organisation alongside our contractors.

“The inaugural Communities Week activity is really important to us at National Highways because we are committed to working alongside local communities living alongside our road network to support health and wellbeing.

“Whether it is supporting educational visits such as the one in Fradley or helping to restore green spaces with some TLC, we are keen to make sure we can benefit those living next to our road network and will continue to invest in our social fund to make sure that happens.”

The activity comes after it was revealed that more than £220,000 is being invested this year in local projects which will have a positive impact on communities alongside National Highways’ roads network.