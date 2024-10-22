New exhibition at Wolverhampton University aims to celebrate lives and styles of Afro-Caribbean communities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wolverhampton University, as part of celebrating Black History Month, will be hosting an arts exhibition to honour and highlight stories of men and women from the different communities across the United Kingdom.

Taking place on October 30 between 9.30am and 3.30pm at the Millennium City Gallery at City Campus, the exhibition will celebrate the lives of 19 men and women.

The display, named "A Welcoming Table" has been inspired by this year’s theme of Reclaiming Narratives and curated by Aurea Reis, an award-winning author and TEDx speaker originally from Angola, and photographer Darren Watley.

The pair said the idea of the project is to use storytelling and visual arts to amplify the voices of those who are often overlooked, while also challenging stereotypes, break down barriers, and inspire a ripple effect of positive change within black communities.

Another objective of the exhibition is to include African fashion, with the African Fashion Shop in Wolverhampton, owned by Zeal Obryan and his wife Nora, providing the accessories, headwraps and pieces of differentiated clothing.

The fashion, combined with the storytelling, serves to challenge outdated perceptions about black culture, demonstrating that African attire and hairstyles can be professional, stylish and proud expressions of heritage.

Aurea Reis, who has been living in Wolverhampton for 16 years, said: “This year we decided to create our own exhibition and invite like-minded individuals who are building themselves from scratch, inspiring the next generation and implementing positive narratives within the black community.

“The exhibition will also see author/poet Jannette Barrett perform one of her poems.

"Each participant at the event will be sharing their personal journey, adding layers of meaning and connection to the exhibition.”

Dr Chukwuemeka Ibeachu, senior lecturer in Public Health and Co-Chair Global Majority Staff Network at Wolverhampton University, said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming Aurea, Darren and members of the public to the University.

"Attendees will have the chance to hear stories from some inspirational men and women from black communities across the country and how they are inspiring future generations.

"We warmly welcome everyone to attend and be part of this.

"Let’s continue to reclaim, amplify, and honour the voices and narratives that shape our community.”