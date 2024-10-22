Defective vehicles found in Dudley special school taxi sting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The dodgy motors were among 27 private hire vehicles and taxis inspected during an operation at the Merry Hill Centre on October 21.

The cars were all taxis taking children to a nearby special school, and were sent for routine checks in an operation which was a first of its kind in Dudley.

Usually checks are carried out at school sites but due to the number and size of vehicles the sting operation took place on car park space provided by the centre.

Nick Slym, Dudley Council’s assistant team manager for licensing said: “These vehicles and drivers are checked to make sure everything is safe to use to transport these children to the school.

“We are checking to make sure vehicles are roadworthy, insurance and driving licences are in place and all conditions of the licence held by us are being upheld.

“It is difficult to check these vehicles at the site without disrupting the school and staff car park, it is easier to come to somewhere like this.”

The vehicles were inspected by council officers and staff from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Authority while officers from West Midlands Police were also checking licences and insurance.

All the taxis on site were from firms with contracts to provide transport for children with special needs under strict conditions.

Andy Beaman, a transport officer with the borough’s travel support team, said: “We require a standard from each vehicle and each operator.

“We can go back now to parents and schools to show that all the vehicles have been checked and are roadworthy.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Authority was on site at the sting operation at the Merry Hill Centre

“This will send out the right statement that we are not just going to give out contracts and do nothing about it, we are going to stamp down on poor performance and poor vehicles.”

The checks also identified two illegal number plates, some drivers not having badges with them and one driver with no insurance. Companies and drivers could be facing penalties including criminal prosecution.

The two defective vehicles had their licences suspended and operators will need to show repairs have been completed before they can be used again as taxis.

Mr Slym said: “It was largely a successful morning, a good percentage of vehicles are in good condition and compliant with the requirements of the licence, ones that aren’t will be rectified quickly.”

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill, said: “We are pleased to have supported the council for its vehicle-check, which was hosted at Merry Hill this month.

“These checks are important for continuously ensuring services across the community operate safely, and that vulnerable children and adults across Dudley are protected.”

Councillor David Stanley, Dudley cabinet member for children’s services, said: “Safety of our children and young people is paramount, and our school transport contractors must adhere to the stringent terms of our agreement.

“The majority of drivers and vehicles were found to have the standards expected and I would like to thank them for their patience.

“Sadly, there were a small number of drivers who were found to be contravening their licence.

"These individuals will now face the ramifications.”