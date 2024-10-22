Less than two weeks left for Wolverhampton parents to apply for children's secondary school places

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The deadline to apply for places for students due to start Year 7 in 2025 is Thursday, October 31, and parents are asked to submit their applications before this date.

Brenda Wile, the City of Wolverhampton Council’s Deputy Director of Education, said: “If your child is in their final year at primary or junior school, you should now be making your application for a secondary school place for them.

“While making the transfer to secondary school may seem a long way off, the closing date for applications is next Thursday, 31 October, so time really is of the essence.

“Nearly three quarters of parents have already completed their applications, but many have not yet started. In addition, a further 300 have begun their applications but have not yet submitted them.

“The process is quick and easy, and ensuring applications are made before the deadline will increase the chances of securing a place at a preferred school.”

To apply for a school place, parents should log on to wolverhampton.gov.uk/admissions and complete the short application process. Parents and guardians will be notified of their child’s allocated school place on March 3, 2025.

A spokesperson for Wolverhampton Council said: "Applying online has a number of benefits. Applications are made through a secure website and can be viewed and edited online up to the closing date for applications of October 31. Applicants will also be able to access their child's school allocation online on March 3, 2025, rather than having to wait for the post."