More than 2,600 school and council workers in West Midlands to vote on strike action over pay row

By Lisa O'Brien

More than 2,600 school and council workers in the West Midlands will begin voting on strike action today.

The vote could see walkouts at 222 schools and local authorities across the region in a row over pay, GMB union bosses have warned.

Ballots will take place at the schools and local authorities and will close on October 24.

Those taking part are teaching assistants, lunchtime supervisors, caretakers and admin staff, as well as social workers, refuse collectors, grounds and care staff.

Workers have rejected the National Joint Council’s pay offer for 2023/24 on a consultative ballot.

If workers vote to strike, walkouts at schools and councils across England and Wales could begin as soon as November 9.

Sharon Wilde, GMB's national officer, said: “School staff, refuse collectors and council and town hall workers are the hidden glue that keeps our society together.

“They help our children learn, they look after our most vulnerable residents, they clean our streets, and they keep us all safe.

“They deserve proper value for the work they do.

“After more than a decade of Conservative cuts and a crushing cost of living crisis, it’s time they were given the proper pay rise they need.”

