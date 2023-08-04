School’s numbers to increase by 100 as Portakabins are brought in

Pool Hayes Academy in Castle Drive, Willenhall. Photo: Google

Pool Hayes Academy, in Castle Drive, Willenhall, has put forward proposals to have two Portakabin buildings on its grounds to cater for the additional children due to join.

Representatives said the area the two cabins would be on land which isn’t currently used and there increase would not result in an increase in staff numbers.

Walsall Council planning officers are expected to make a decision on the proposal later this month.

Agent Portakabin said: “The area designated for the proposed buildings is to the east of the site.

“The buildings will not be taking up any recreational space and so will not have any detrimental impact on the students attending the school in this manner.

“The proposed development site will not cause detriment to the quality of existing amenity or street-scape.

“This temporary scheme will be sympathetic and in keeping with the surrounding buildings. It will not dominate the overall character of the area.

“The proposed temporary single-storey Portakabin buildings will be used additional classroom accommodation.

“In order to assist the local authority with pupil increase, Pool Hayes Academy will be taking on an additional 100 pupils across two years.

“At the end of the hire period – 104 weeks – the school will have finished assisting the local authority with the backlog of students and the Portakabin buildings will be removed from site.

“This application will see no increase in staff numbers and there will be approximately 125 persons using the buildings.