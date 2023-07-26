Praise heaped on Wolverhampton school which received 'good' Ofsted rating

Celebrating a good rating for Rakegate Primary School are pupils with headteacher Sarah Horton, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for children, young people and education Councillor Chris Burden and chair of governors John Martin

The education watchdog identified a 'pride in the school and its pupils' when inspectors visited Rakegate Primary School recently.

Inspectors found that leaders’ 'attention to the discipline of school uniform, respectful behaviour and regular attendance communicates high expectations and instils pride’, helping lessons to run smoothly and supporting pupils to develop good habits.

They also noted that, from the 'carefully presented displays of pupils’ work to the well-maintained school premises, a pride in Rakegate Primary and its pupils ‘shines out'.

Headteacher Sarah Horton 'has built up an effective leadership team', inspectors said adding that 'together with governors, they lead the school with well-informed and values-driven ambition'.

The school was said to have 'effective systems and routines’ for teaching early reading, which was described as being taught 'very well'.

Ofsted said staff also work hard to implement the school’s well-resourced phonics programme from nursery onwards, and the curriculum is also well organised in many other subjects.

Staff were said to take many opportunities to extend pupils’ learning beyond the classroom, using the school's well-equipped outdoor areas and arranging regular trips for older pupils.

There were some areas identified as needing improvement, with inspectors noting that the curriculum in a few foundation subjects was not as well developed as in other subjects.

Inspectors concluded that Rakegate Primary, which was judged to be good in March 2018, remains at the same grade.

Mrs Horton said: "We are extremely proud of the children, staff, governors, parents and carers and the whole Rakegate community who have been part of this report."

Councillor Chris Burden, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for children, young people and education, said: "I used to be a Rakegate pupil myself and it’s fantastic to see a school of which I have fond memories continue to thrive, and invest in the future of its children.