Vice-Chancellor outlines decade-long vision for Wolverhampton University and society

This week marks a significant date in the recent history of the University of Wolverhampton as we officially launch our new strategy which will set our ambition and trajectory up to 2035.

The strategy presents a very clear vision for our university – to create opportunity, transform lives and build a more inclusive, productive and sustainable society.

Since I arrived at Wolverhampton as the Vice-Chancellor and chief executive last autumn, I have been determined that the University continues to build on its rich heritage (which dates back to our origins as a Tradesmen and Mechanics’ Institute in 1827) whilst also looking ambitiously to the future.